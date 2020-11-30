1/1
Damian "DJ" Jacobs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Damian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DAMIAN DJ JACOBS

LUMBERTON — Mr. Damian "DJ" Jacobs, 32, of 2148 Mount Olive Church Road, Lumberton, departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

DJ was born on Nov. 7, 1988, to Richard and Patty Jacobs in Robeson County. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Mollie Lee Jacobs; and his maternal grandparents, James and Marella Lowery.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Richard and Patty Jacobs of the home; a brother, Adrian Jacobs (Telisha) of Rowland; a niece, Maliah Lexi Jacobs of Lumberton; several uncles and aunts; two very close friends, Josh Emanuel and Adrian Locklear; his favorite cousin, Frankie (FJ) Jacobs; and a host of cousins and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton, with Bishop Kenneth Locklear and Rev. Jerry Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in Oxendine Cemetery on Rennert Road.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC 28360
(910) 671-6886
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved