DAMIAN DJ JACOBS

LUMBERTON — Mr. Damian "DJ" Jacobs, 32, of 2148 Mount Olive Church Road, Lumberton, departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

DJ was born on Nov. 7, 1988, to Richard and Patty Jacobs in Robeson County. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Mollie Lee Jacobs; and his maternal grandparents, James and Marella Lowery.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Richard and Patty Jacobs of the home; a brother, Adrian Jacobs (Telisha) of Rowland; a niece, Maliah Lexi Jacobs of Lumberton; several uncles and aunts; two very close friends, Josh Emanuel and Adrian Locklear; his favorite cousin, Frankie (FJ) Jacobs; and a host of cousins and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton, with Bishop Kenneth Locklear and Rev. Jerry Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in Oxendine Cemetery on Rennert Road.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.