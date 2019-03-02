DAN FRANKLIN HILL

ROSEBORO — Dan Franklin Hill, 78, of Roseboro, N.C., and formerly of Fairmont, N.C., passed away Friday March 1, 2019, at The Gardens of Roseboro Assisted Living in Roseboro, N.C.

The funeral services will be held Monday, March 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Fairmont. Burial will follow at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont.

The visitation will be held Sunday, March 2, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

Mr. Hill was born Nov. 27, 1940, in Robeson County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dayton Hill and Eunice Nance Hill; and his siblings, Joan Taylor and Ben Hill.

He is survived by a daughter, Susannah Hill Hobbs and husband John of Roseboro, N.C.; a sister, Daphne Bennington and husband Don of Smithfield, Va.; a brother, Arland Hill and wife Susan of Lumberton; and six grandchildren, Johnnah, Chloe, Anna, Joshua, Enoch, and Isaac.