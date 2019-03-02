Obituary
Print

Dan Franklin Hill

  |   Visit Guest Book

DAN FRANKLIN HILL

ROSEBORO — Dan Franklin Hill, 78, of Roseboro, N.C., and formerly of Fairmont, N.C., passed away Friday March 1, 2019, at The Gardens of Roseboro Assisted Living in Roseboro, N.C.

The funeral services will be held Monday, March 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Fairmont. Burial will follow at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont.

The visitation will be held Sunday, March 2, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

Mr. Hill was born Nov. 27, 1940, in Robeson County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dayton Hill and Eunice Nance Hill; and his siblings, Joan Taylor and Ben Hill.

He is survived by a daughter, Susannah Hill Hobbs and husband John of Roseboro, N.C.; a sister, Daphne Bennington and husband Don of Smithfield, Va.; a brother, Arland Hill and wife Susan of Lumberton; and six grandchildren, Johnnah, Chloe, Anna, Joshua, Enoch, and Isaac.
Funeral Home
Floyd Mortuary and Crematory Inc. - Lumberton
809 East 5th Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
910-738-8144
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Robesonian from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.