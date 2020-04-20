DANIEL CREIG OXENDINE

ROWLAND — Daniel Creig Oxendine, of Rowland, was born to Bobby Jones and Linda G. Oxendine Jones in Scotland County on Friday, May 15, 1981, and was born into eternity in Robeson County, Thursday, April 16, 2020, completing his journey of 38 years.

Creig was a true outdoorsman and humanitarian. He enjoyed hunting, tractors, gardening, fishing, riding his Harley Davidson, and he enjoyed cutting people's grass, playing with children and helping anyone he could. He attended Fairview United Methodist Church and was a member of the Rowland Volunteer Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Cordia J. Oxendine "Pete;" and his paternal grandparents, Jeannette Sampson, and Arlee Cummings.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Jessica Norton Oxendine of the home; his unborn, daughter, in which he was eager to see Kele Danielle Oxendine; his parents, Bobby and Linda Jones of Fairmont; two brothers, Bobby Dwayne Jones and companion, Jamie Young, of Lumberton, and John David Jones and wife, April, of Swansboro; maternal grandmother, Rose E. Oxendine of Rowland; two special sisters, Carol Oxendine and Rose Marie "Ree" Oxendine, both of Rowland; niece, Brystal Grace Jones of Lumberton; his uncle/godfather, Rev. Larry Oxendine "Straw" and wife, Gail, of Rowland: 11 nephews and nieces, Bryland, Bryson "Buffalo," Brayden, Alayla, Addison, Bree, Layla, Levi, Ainsley, Cameron, and Serenity; his work mama, Roz McNeill of Hope Mills; his father and mother-in-law, Ben and Pearl Norton; his trusted dog companions, Chief, and Conan; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.