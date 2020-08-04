DANIEL "DAN" FRANKLIN WEATHINGTON

LUMBERTON — Mr. Daniel "Dan" Franklin Weathington, 73, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton. He was born in Cumberland County, to the late Lewis Henry Weathington and Ruby Hudson Weathington. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, having achieved an honorable discharge with Air Medal and Combat Duty Medal.

Upon his return back home, he began working for the agriculture industry in various capacities, totaling 52 years of service. Ultimately, he became director of N.C. Small Grain Growers Association. He was honored with many awards during his years in agriculture, which included: Robeson County Outstanding Contribution to Agriculture Award, N.C. FFA Lifetime Achievement Award, Honorary N.C. Seedsman of the Year Award, and N.C. Department of Agriculture's Ambassador of Agriculture Award.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James "J.L." Weathington.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Dowd Weathington of the home; his children, Jonathan Weathington and wife, Jamye, of Wilmington, and Sylvia Morgan Dowd of the home; three brothers-in-law, David Walters and wife, Christine, of Fayetteville, Donald Davis and wife, Kathleen, of Dunn, and Joe Dowd and wife, Violet, of Steadman; two sisters-in-law, Dainese Dowd of White Oak, and Norma Jean Dowd of Fayetteville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 6-8, at the home of Dan and Brenda Weathington.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Monroe, 24501 Camp Road, Laurel Hill, N.C. 28351.

