DANIEL MURPHY LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Mr. Daniel Murphy Locklear, 65, of 7027 N.C. 72 West, was born May 19, 1955, and departed this life Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Reid Heart Center surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Emery Locklear and Mrs. Addell Locklear; and a brother, Mr. Earl David Locklear.

Mr. Daniel Murphy Locklear leaves to cherish his memory his loving and faithful wife of 42 years, Wanda Locklear; three sons, Mr. Joey Lynn Jacobs (Tanya), Mr. Adam Locklear (Stacy), and Mr. Joshua Locklear (Coranna), all of Pembroke; a daughter, Mrs. Stephanie McNeill (Nicholas) of Lumberton; two brothers, Mr. Herman Locklear and Mr. Emery Lynn Locklear (Joyce), all of Pembroke; six sisters, Mrs. Ruth (Rod) Locklear, Mrs. Ethel Gail (Bobby) Locklear, Mrs. Irma Deese (Mitchel) all of Pembroke, Ms. Betty Nye of Little River, South Carolina, Ms. Clementine Duckworth of Cordova, Tennessee, and Ms. Alafair Parent of LaMesa, California; 10 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Airy Church Ball Park, with the burial following at Mt. Airy Church Cemetery.