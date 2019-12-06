DANIEL S. "DAN" CULBRETH SR.

LUMBERTON — Daniel S. "Dan" Culbreth Sr. was born in Robeson County, N.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 1937, to the late John and Nealie Mae Smith Culbreth and departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at home, completing his journey of 82 years.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Zion Hill Baptist Church, 12883 N.C. 41 North, Lumberton, N.C., 28358, with visitation to follow the service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Matsu, and three brothers, John Culbreth, Wilton Culbreth and Charles Culbreth.

He was the former co-owner of Village Inn and was also the former owner of Dan & Ammie's Restaurant.

He is survived by his wife, Ammie Culbreth, and his children, daughter, Sharon C. Nealy McKeithan; sons, Danny Culbreth Jr. and Jennifer, Gregory Culbreth,and John Culbreth and Amy, all of Lumberton; his grandchildren, Amy Nealy, Chris Nealy, Dane Culbreth, Amanda Brigman, Alex Culbreth, Katy Culbreth and Stephen Culbreth; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.