DANNY "ORNY" WILLIAMSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANNY "ORNY" WILLIAMSON.
Service Information
FLOYD FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
1549 Marion Stage Road
Fairmont, NC
28340
(910)-628-0777
Obituary
Send Flowers

DANNY 'ORNY' WILLIAMSON

LUMBERTON — Mr. Danny "Orny" Williamson Jr., 72, of Lumberton and formerly of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at GlenFlora in Lumberton.

He was born on May 28, 1947, in Robeson County, N.C., to the late Daniel Wilsber "Cigar" Williamson Sr. and the late Aileen B. "Sally" Williamson.

He leaves to cherish his memories with his two brothers, Kenny Williamson of Goose Creek, S.C., and Mickey Williamson (Susan) of Fairmont, N.C.; four sisters, Frances Ivey and Judy Lane, both of Lumberton;, Sue Quick (Ronnie) of Bennetsville, S.C., and Phyllis Robbins (Larry) of Lumberton; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont.
Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.