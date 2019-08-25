DANNY 'ORNY' WILLIAMSON

LUMBERTON — Mr. Danny "Orny" Williamson Jr., 72, of Lumberton and formerly of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at GlenFlora in Lumberton.

He was born on May 28, 1947, in Robeson County, N.C., to the late Daniel Wilsber "Cigar" Williamson Sr. and the late Aileen B. "Sally" Williamson.

He leaves to cherish his memories with his two brothers, Kenny Williamson of Goose Creek, S.C., and Mickey Williamson (Susan) of Fairmont, N.C.; four sisters, Frances Ivey and Judy Lane, both of Lumberton;, Sue Quick (Ronnie) of Bennetsville, S.C., and Phyllis Robbins (Larry) of Lumberton; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont.