DARLENE LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Darlene Locklear, 61, of West McDuffie Crossing Road, died March 27, 2019, at Southeastern Health.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Pembroke. Burial will follow in Willards Chapel Cemetery.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Quincy and Cora Bell Locklear; two brothers, Harold Locklear and James S. Locklear; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Oxendine and Martha Lee Jones.

Ms. Locklear is survived by her son, John Locklear (LaTasha) of Lumberton, N.C.; a daughter, Shawannah Locklear of Elrod, N.C.; a sister, Mary Maynor (Roy) of Marana, Ariz.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a special friend, Allen Jones; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends prior to funeral services Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.