Darryl Wayne Sanderson
1964 - 2020
DARRYL WAYNE SANDERSON

HOPE MILLS — Mr. Darryl Wayne Sanderson, 55, of Hope Mills, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

He was born in Robeson County on Nov. 21, 1964, to the late Arelious Thurston Sanderson and the late Annie Christine Rozier Sanderson.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Stafford Sanderson and James Sanderson.

He is survived by his brother, Luther Sanderson of Lumberton; his sister, Karabeth Hammonds (Bernice) of the home; three nieces, Pam Sanderson Romano of Hickory, Lisa King of Lexington, and Lisa Sanderson Thompson (Lance) of Lumberton; two nephews, Paul Kelley (Kimberly) of Hope Mills, and Jimmy Sanderson (Margaret) of Charlotte; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Parkton Church of God. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. Billy Blackmon officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkton Church of God, c/o Rev. Billy Blackmon, 1155 John McMillan Road, Hope Mills, N.C. 28348.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Parkton Church of God
JUL
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Parkton Church of God
July 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Frankie & Frankie Britt
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Mr. Darryl Sanderson during this most difficult time. I pray that Gods caring and comforting presence will be bestowed upon you and may his presence help ease the pain of your loss.
Sincerely
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
