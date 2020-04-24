DARYLL EUGENE KERNS

PEMBROKE — Daryll Eugene Kerns entered his heavenly home on April 24, 2020, at the age of 65.

He is predeceased by his mother, Myrtle Kerns, his father, Leroy Kerns, and two brothers, Leroy Kerns Jr. and Glenn Derick Kerns.

Daryll is lovingly remembered by four children, Daryll Kerns Jr. of Hickory, North Carolina, Melissa Henderson of Yuma, Arizona, David Kerns of Lumberton, and Kristen Kerns of Pembroke. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Aaron Swanson, Caiden Henderson, Allyson Henderson, Cameron Kerns, James Archer Kerns, and Hailey Rigg.

In addition, Daryll is survived by five sisters, Lois Lowry (Weymouth) of Chandler, Arizona, Shirley (Fred) Clein of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, Linda (Redmond) Locklear of Pembroke, Dana (Tony) Nance of Cerro Gordo, and Tanuel (Joe) Fissmer of Ashburn, Virginia.

Daryll was born on Feb. 17, 1955, in Lumberton. He graduated from Pembroke Senior High School in 1973 and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from Pembroke State University. He began working at Winn Dixie at the age of 16 and continued working there for 13 years, transitioning into management. Afterwards, he worked as a manager for Piggly Wiggly in Maxton for 27 years.

Daryll enjoyed golf, church, time at the beach and he was an AVID Tarheel fan. He loved his job and talking to the customers in the store.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Deep Branch Cemetery.