DAVID ALLEN HUNT

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska — Mr. David Allen Hunt, 56, of Eagle River, Alaska, was born on Sept. 5, 1963, to the late Edward Barns and Kay Frances Hunt (birth mother), raised by his mother, Aletha Hunt, and departed this life on Feb. 16, 2020.

The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 3 p.m. at Reedy Branch Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson's Funeral Home.

Mr. Hunt is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Peronica Hunt; five daughters, Amber Dugger of Tennessee, Ashlyn Hunt of Tennessee, Summer Hunt of Alaska, Raven Henson of Texas, and Ashley Butler of Nevada; a son, Austin Hunt of Tennessee; 12 beautiful grandchildren; four sisters, Elizabeth Tuttle of North Carolina, Sue Carol Durst of North Carolina, Letha May Sparks of Georgia, and Sandra Sanderson of North Carolina; seven brothers, Victor Hunt of North Carolina, Mark Ball of North Carolina, Lary Hunt of North Carolina, Grady Hunt of North Carolina, Charles Hunt of Texas, Michael Hunt of Ohio, and Leroy Hunt of Pennsylvania; and a host of other relatives and friends.

David loved his family more than life.