DAVID ALLEN MILLER

ROWLAND — David Allen Miller of Rowland, N.C., was born to the late David Miller and Mary Edna Currin Miller on March 9, 1943, in Robeson County and departed this life on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, N.C.

David celebrated his 76th birthday one day before he went home to be with the Lord.

David attended Rowland High School and received his BA degree from Campbell College. After college, he moved to Asheville, where he owned and operated an insurance adjusting business until he retired and returned to his hometown. He had a lifelong passion for sports, played racket ball, enjoyed fishing , and woodworking.

David was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Patricia Miller Jackson and his nephew Jeffrey Allen Jackson. His closest surviving relatives (first cousins) are John Allen Currin of Greer, S.C., Wallace L. Currin of Monroe, N.C., Beverly J. Currin of Charleston, S.C., Robert Miller, Sylvia Miller, Lucy Miller, David Pavlow and Jeri Castical.

There will be no funeral service. A memorial service will be held by family and friends at a later date.

The family asks that you do not send flowers. If you would like, you can send a memorial gift to one of the following: Rowland Rescue Squad in Rowland, N.C.; Rowland Cemetery Fund, Rowland, N.C.; or Clara McLean House – FirstHealth of the Carolinas, Pinehurst, N.C.

A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital who took such wonderful care of David.

Boles Funeral Home in Rowland is serving the family.