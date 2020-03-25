DAVID CEASAR 'DAVE' SCURLOCK JR.

SYLVA — David Caesar "Dave" Scurlock Jr., 84, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home in Sylva, N.C., surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Dave was born on Nov. 20, 1935, to the late David C. Scurlock and Julia Scarborough Scurlock in Greensboro.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Elizabeth Blair Hartbarger.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Helen Payne Scurlock; son David Caesar "DC" Scurlock III; daughter Mary Helen Scurlock Hartbarger and husband James Francis "Buzz"; grandsons, James Robert "Jay," David Christopher and William Gordon; granddaughter, Julia Hartbarger Duvall and husband Corey; great-grandson, John Bairs "JB" Duvall; niece, Pamela Austin Chewning (Lee); nephew, Lyman D. Austin (Elaine); and several nieces, nephews, and beloved cousins.

Born prematurely with little chance of survival, Dave beat the odds and grew up in Greensboro excelling in football, basketball and track and later attended UNC Chapel Hill, where he set numerous records in track and as a senior, and received the highest athletic honor at UNC, the Patterson Medal.

After college, Dave went into the Air Force and was based in California and later Texas. When his time in the service ended, Dave moved his young family back to Greensboro and then later Lumberton, N.C., where he managed the local Sears store for over 25 years.

After his retirement from Sears, Dave went to work for himself and long-time friend Richard "Dick" Taylor, renovating properties in Lumberton.

Dave was very active in the Lumberton Presbyterian Church, especially in the kitchen, where you could find him most Wednesdays preparing Wednesday night supper. He served as a youth group leader along with his wife Helen for many years and was also a member of the choir.

In 2006, Dave and wife Helen purchased a home in Sylva to be closer to their family in the mountains. Dave was back and forth taking care of properties in Lumberton for many years before he moved to Sylva permanently in August 2019.