DAVID COLUMBUS EMANUEL

MAXTON — Mr. David Columbus Emanuel, 91, of Maxton, was born May 26, 1927, to the late Mr. Allen Emanuel and Mrs. Lettie Sampson Emanuel, and departed this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

The funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Hill Church with Revs. Dell Harris, Kip Woods and Eddie Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Sycamore Hill Church Cemetery.

Mr. Emanuel was preceded in death by his first wife, Mrs. Alene Locklear Emanuel of 63 years, and his second wife, Mrs. Margaret Jones Emanuel of four years. In addition, Mr. Emanuel is preceded in death by four brothers, Mr. Allen Emanuel Jr., Mr. Norman Emanuel, Mr. Jimmy Emanuel and Mr. Robert "Bobby" Emanuel; and three sisters, Ms. Rosie Emanuel, Ms. Juanita Emanuel and Ms. Martha Emanuel Hunt.

Those left to cherish his memories are four sons, Mr. David Emanuel Jr. (Cathy), Mr. Jerry Emanuel (Carol), Mr. Johnny Ray Emanuel (Lisa), all of Maxton, and Mr. Brian Keith Emanuel (Tammy) of Spartanburg, S.C.; two daughters, Ms. Barbara Ann Patrick and Ms. Rose Marie Locklear of Maxton; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Sycamore Hill Church.

Services are entrusted to Locklear & Son Funeral Home.