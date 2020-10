DAVID DWIGHT BROOKS

PEMBROKE — Mr. David Dwight Brooks, 62, of Pembroke, N.C., was born on July 27, 1958, and departed this life on Oct. 7, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Revels Funeral Home of Pembroke. Burial will follow at Harpers Ferry Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home.