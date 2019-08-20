DAVID EARL CARTER

KENLY — Mr. David Earl Carter, 65, of Kenly, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh.

He was born in Robeson County on June 17, 1954, to the late Earl Carter and the late Ruby Lee Carter.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kayla; his brother, Jimmy Wayne Carter; and a sister, Vicky Currie.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Carter of the home; two sons, David Carter (Kim) of Lumberton, and Jamie Carter (Monica) of Princeton; a daughter, Alicia Johnson (Buddy) of Kenly; five grandchildren, Mandie, Cody, Hunter, Austin, and Anna Grace; and two sisters, Judy Tyner (Kenny) of Lumberton, and Brenda Carter Currin of Maxton.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Johnny Bruce officiating.

Burial will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro. The family will receive friends at the home following the burial.

