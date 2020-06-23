DAVID FERRELL BRANCH SR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. David Ferrell Branch Sr., 87, of Lumberton, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born in Lumberton on March 14, 1933, to the late Farris Carl Branch and Grace Elizabeth Britt Branch. His paternal grandparents were Jetter Judson Branch and wife, Orrie Jones Branch, and his maternal grandparents were Thomas Obediah Britt and wife, Dora Wade Britt.

He is survived by three children, David Ferrell Branch Jr., (JoAnne) of Lumberton, Stephen Melvin Branch (Fran) of Fayetteville, and Beth Branch Wallwork of Lumberton; as well as a beloved stepdaughter, Pam Tyner Harper (Charles); eight grandchildren, Wesley and Jordan Branch, Garrett Straughn, Sarah Wallwork Woods, Ben, Anderson, Lizzie, and Jack Branch; and a great-granddaughter, Margaret "Maggie" Anne Branch.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Margaret Tyner Branch.

Mr. Branch graduated Lumberton High School in 1951 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He attained the rank of staff sergeant. Following four years of military service, he returned to civilian life as a service station owner/operator and later an insurance agent with Life of Virginia and later with Pilot Life. He was elected and served a term on the Lumberton City Council for the newly formed Precinct 8 in 1966. In the mid-1970s he went to work for Lacy Nance at Contempora Fabrics as a shift supervisor and later was promoted to senior supervisor for all three shifts and plant production manager. He retired after 25 years of faithful service. He was an active member and deacon of First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Lumberton.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Bayada Hospice and The Addison of Fayetteville who provided loving and compassionate care for our daddy and for us.

The family is also most grateful to Rev. Anthony Rich and the faith family of First Pentecostal Holiness Church for their love and support. He loved serving and worshiping the Lord with all of you.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will share a private time of remembrance at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 812 E. Fifth St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358.