DAVID HAROLD STRICKLAND

FONTANA, Calif. — David Harold Strickland, 68, of Fontana, Calif., formerly of Lumberton, passed away March 31, 2019.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Dock and Marrie Strickland; and his brother, Carlton Strickland.

He is survived by a daughter, Angela Garrett; a brother, Glenn Strickland; and two grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Meadowbrook Cemetery.