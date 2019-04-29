DAVID HUNT JR. "BUD"

LUMBERTON — Mr. David "Bud" Hunt Jr., 72, of Lumberton, was born Dec. 27, 1946, to the late Mr. David Sr. and Mrs. Quessie Hunt.

Along with his parents, David was preceded in death by three sisters, Mrs. Sarha Hunt, Mrs. Carolyn Ragsdale, and Mrs. Judy Hunt; and a brother, Daniel Hunt.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ricky Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

Those left to cherish his memories include a daughter, Teresa (Jerry) Oxendine of High Point; a son, Gregory (Shelly) Tyler of Lumberton; a stepson, Rickie (Elizabeth) Tyler of Pembroke; two sisters, Lula (Kent) Burns of Pembroke, and Bay (Leldon) Towe of Cedar Bluff, Ala.; a brother, David Hunt of Rowland; a special friend, Tammy Jones of the home; five grandchildren, Amber Tyler, Zachary Tyler, Matthew Oxendine, Brandon Tyler, and Joshua Tyler; stepsons, David Fipps, and Ethan Oxendine; and stepgrandchildren, David Fipps Jr., Kiayla Fipps, and Kaitlyn Oxendine.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.