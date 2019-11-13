DAVID MCLEAN

ROWLAND — Mr. David McLean passed away Nov. 9, 2019.

David received a bachelor's degree from Trenton State College in New Jersey. He taught several years in New Jersey and returned home to the Public Schools of Robeson County, where he worked for 25 years as a classroom teacher. He also served a term in the United States Marines.

The funeral will be held at noon Saturday at Beauty Spot United Methodist Church in Rowland. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Also on Friday, the family will receive friends at the Thurmond Anderson Building on the church grounds from 6 to 8 p.m.

David is survived by sisters, Katie Bostic of New York, Margaret (Douglas) Gillespie of High Point, and Sarah (Willie) Evans of Trenton, New Jersey; and a sister-in-law, Eleanor McLean.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Beauty Spot United Methodist Church, 273 Beauty Spot Road, Rowland, NC 28383.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.hillsfhoffairmont.com.