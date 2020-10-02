1/
DAVID PAGE JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DAVID PAGE JONES

LUMBERTON — Mr. David Page Jones, 49, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

He was born in Robeson County on April 12, 1971, and was employed as a welder and boilermaker for Matrix Power Co.

He is survived by his father, Wilbur Ward Jones Jr. (Vickie) of Lumberton; his mother, Saundra Page Jones of Lumberton; his fiancée, Denise Allen of Lumberton; his children, Blake Jones (Martee), and Amber Warwick (Samuel), all of Lumberton; four grandchildren, Dustin Scott Jones, Paige Lynn Jones, Haiden Alana Locklear, and Shaedyn Channing Locklear; and a brother, Wilbur Ward Jones III of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

A memorial service will be held on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the home of Blake & Martee Jones, 159 Forest Road in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to David Page Jones Memorial Fund. Make checks payable to: Denise Allen, 1400 E. 8th Street, Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved