DAVID PAGE JONES

LUMBERTON — Mr. David Page Jones, 49, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

He was born in Robeson County on April 12, 1971, and was employed as a welder and boilermaker for Matrix Power Co.

He is survived by his father, Wilbur Ward Jones Jr. (Vickie) of Lumberton; his mother, Saundra Page Jones of Lumberton; his fiancée, Denise Allen of Lumberton; his children, Blake Jones (Martee), and Amber Warwick (Samuel), all of Lumberton; four grandchildren, Dustin Scott Jones, Paige Lynn Jones, Haiden Alana Locklear, and Shaedyn Channing Locklear; and a brother, Wilbur Ward Jones III of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

A memorial service will be held on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the home of Blake & Martee Jones, 159 Forest Road in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to David Page Jones Memorial Fund. Make checks payable to: Denise Allen, 1400 E. 8th Street, Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

