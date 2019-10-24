DAVID RAY SHAW

LUMBERTON — David Ray Shaw, of Lumberton, passed away with family by his side at the University of North Carolina Hospital in Chapel Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

He was born in Fairmont on Oct. 19, 1939, to the late Burnice F. Shaw and the late Tessie Shaw Clewis.

Ray was the owner/operator of Shaw Office Supplies for 32 years and was honored by being named Business Person of the Year on April 28, 2011. Ray was passionate about serving his community through rescue and was a 30-year retiree of EMT and an honorary member of Lumberton Rescue Squad. Ray was also the longest consecutive sponsor of Relay for Life in Robeson County.

Along with his parents, Ray was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Shaw and Dr. Maurice Shaw.

Ray is survived by his wife, Susan Leggett Shaw; his children, Brenda Shaw McLean (Scott), Andrea Shaw Pait (Mike), and Garret Walters (Mandy); his grandchildren, Shannon McLean, Randal McLean, Candace Morales (Lorenzo), Michael Pait, Paisley Walters, Lillian Roquet, and Jacob Roquet; his great-grandchildren, Bailee Luper, Scottie Luper, and Joseph Morales; and his siblings, Peggy Sith (Frankie), Ann Warrington, and Craig Shaw (Jean). He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Godwin Heights Baptist Church, 704 Godwin Ave. in Lumberton, with Dr. Lynn Bullock and Rev. David Hawes officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.

Flowers are appreciated, as well as monetary contributions made in honor of Mr. Shaw to Lumberton Rescue and EMS, PO Box 166, Lumberton, NC 28359; Medical and Health Sciences Foundation, Forbes Tower, Suite 8084, 3600 Forbes Ave. at Meyran Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15213, Attn: UPMC Lung Transplant Department; or to the UNC Chapel Hill Lung Transplant Department by visiting https://give.unc.edu or by calling 919-537-3818.

