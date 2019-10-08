DAVID WAYNE HEDGPETH

FAIRMONT — Mr. David Wayne Hedgpeth, 80, of Fairmont, passed into the presence of his Savior on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

He was born Nov. 9, 1938, in Robeson County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clegg Wilson Hedgpeth and Wincie Atkinson Hedgpeth

Mr. Hedgpeth is survived by his wife, Carolyn Holt Hedgpeth of the home; two daughters, Denise Whitley (Terry) of White Lake, and Wendy Hedgpeth of Fairmont; two brothers, Rev. Edwin Hedgpeth and Connie of Zebulon, and Romulus Hedgpeth and wife, Claire, of Fairmont; a sister, Pearl Gray of Monroe; three grandchildren, Courtney Powers, Evan Whitley, and Hillary Walters; numerous nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.

A time of visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

The funeral services will be held Saturday at Proctorville Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with Rev. Steve Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow in Floyd Memorial Cemetery.