DEBORAH J. KILLENS

RALEIGH — Deaconess Deborah J. Killens, 60, entered into eternal rest on April 19, 2019, in Raleigh.

The funeral will be Thursday at noon at the First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church in Raleigh where she was a faithful member. The body will lie instate from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow in the Fairmont Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hills Chapel, 302 N. Main St., Fairmont.

