DELERY DIAL

LUMBERTON — Mr. Delery Dial, also known as Larry Hardin, 71, of 703 Back Swamp Road, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Dial was born to Annie Mae Hardin Dial in Robeson County on July 17, 1948.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.