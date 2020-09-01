1/1
Delois (Sampson) Clark
DELOIS SAMPSON CLARK

MAXTON — Delois Sampson Clark, 80, of 74 Elrod Road, Maxton, departed this life and entered into her heavenly home on Aug. 30, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Delois was born July 16, 1940, to Sevastian and Susie Sampson. Delois was a longtime member of Gray Pond Baptist Church and served as a Sunday School teacher, and was a member of the WMU. Delois worked as a seamstress, cook and she retired from Health Keeperz as a CNA. Delois was president of both the Scotland County Heritage Elders Group and the Evans Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Delois enjoyed crafting, cooking, sewing, traveling, shopping, volunteering, and she was a natural born leader.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday at Gray Pond Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Clark Family Cemetery.

Delois was preceded in death by her parents, Sevastian and Susie Sampson; her loving husband of 61 years, Martin Clark Jr.; her brothers, Sherwood Sampson, Norwood Sampson and Harry Sampson; and sisters, Clara Locklear, and Lucille Barton.

Delois leaves to cherish her memories children, Robbie Locklear (Wayne), and Diane Lowery (Michael); five grandchildren, Candice Clark Brooks (Billy), Emily Locklear, Ashley Lowery Chavis (Michael), Michael Brandon Lowery, and Wayne Bruce Locklear (Brittany); seven great-grandchildren, Nahava, Kaden, Jacob, Aiyana, Gabriel, Jaxon and Noah; her sisters, Helen Lowery and Florence Oxendine; canine companion, Jack; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends prior to funeral services Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Gray Pond Baptist Church.

Arrangements under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Revels Funeral Home
407 Breece St
Pembroke, NC 28372
(910) 521-4298
