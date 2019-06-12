DELORIES SAMPSON SANDERSON

PEMBROKE — Delories Sampson Sanderson, 84, died Sunday evening, June 9, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bear Swamp Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Sampson Family Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John V. Sanderson; father, Walter Sampson; mother, Maggie Jones Sampson; son, Michael Maurice "Moby" Sanderson; brothers, Heish Sampson, Varser Sampson, Aladean Sampson, Leroy Simpson, and Walter Sampson Jr.; and a sister, Oula Sampson Chavis.

She is survived by a daughter, Cecilia Sanderson Boyd of the home; a son, John Martin Sanderson of Pembroke; a daughter-in-law, Cynthia L. Sanderson; a granddaughter, Heather Boyd (Daryl); a grandson, Michael Ward Sanderson; two great-granddaughters, Maggie, and Abby; and a great-grandson, Joey.

Ms. Sanderson was born Oct. 17, 1934 in Robeson County. She was an employee of Converse for 18 years, farmed and was a devoted daughter, mother, cook and a fashion icon pioneer.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.