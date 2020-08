DELTON BURNS

LUMBERTON — Mr. Delton Burns, 73, of 5181 U.S. 74 West, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton, with Rev. Terry Oxendine officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.