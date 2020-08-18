DELTON REE HUNT

LUMBERTON — Mr. Delton Ree Hunt, 82, of 1279 Lowe Road, Lumberton, was born April 30, 1938, and entered his heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Daniel Worth Hunt, and Mrs. Latha Dell Hunt; his wife, Mrs. Marnice L. Hunt; and his three brothers, Mr. James W. Hunt, Mr. Veril W. Hunt and Mr. Gerald Hunt.

Mr. Hunt leaves behind to cherish his memories, a daughter, Ms. Denese Lynn Hunt of the home; and a grandson, Mr. Jacob Butler of the home; two sons, Mr. Gary Wayne Hunt of Anderson, South Carolina, and Mr. Troy Allen Hunt of Charlotte; a brother, Mr. Wade C. Hunt (Mrs. Betty); a sister, Ms. Dorothy Riddle of Milan, Missouri; seven grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lumbee Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Jonathan Bell officiating and Rev. Steve Strickland officiating. Burial will follow the service.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.