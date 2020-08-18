1/1
Delton Ree Hunt
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELTON REE HUNT

LUMBERTON — Mr. Delton Ree Hunt, 82, of 1279 Lowe Road, Lumberton, was born April 30, 1938, and entered his heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Daniel Worth Hunt, and Mrs. Latha Dell Hunt; his wife, Mrs. Marnice L. Hunt; and his three brothers, Mr. James W. Hunt, Mr. Veril W. Hunt and Mr. Gerald Hunt.

Mr. Hunt leaves behind to cherish his memories, a daughter, Ms. Denese Lynn Hunt of the home; and a grandson, Mr. Jacob Butler of the home; two sons, Mr. Gary Wayne Hunt of Anderson, South Carolina, and Mr. Troy Allen Hunt of Charlotte; a brother, Mr. Wade C. Hunt (Mrs. Betty); a sister, Ms. Dorothy Riddle of Milan, Missouri; seven grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lumbee Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Jonathan Bell officiating and Rev. Steve Strickland officiating. Burial will follow the service.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Revels Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lumbee Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC 28360
(910) 671-6886
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved