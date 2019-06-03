DENISE SPAULDING

PEMBROKE — Ms. Denise Spaulding, 47, was born July 12, 1971, and departed this life on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke with Rev. Timmy Hunt and Rev. Listern Dial officiating. Burial will follow in Coming of Christ Church Cemetery.

She is preceded in death by her father, Roy Spaulding; maternal grandparents, Bettie Dial and Franklin Dial; and her paternal grandfather, Stanton Spaulding.

Ms. Spaulding leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Bertha Spaulding Gardner (Ken); paternal grandmother, Minnie Revels; three brothers, Roy Eugene Spaulding (Sandra), Dean Spaulding (her twin), and Adam Spaulding (Christine).

Denise loved her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her three nieces, Klaira, Navaeh, and Mercy Spaulding; seven nephews, Thomas Hunt, Hunter Mann, Daniel, Patrick, Riley, Josiah and David Spaulding; two great-nieces; and six great-nephews.

She loved talking about Christ with others. In addition to family, she had a host of relatives and friends she loved.

In lieu of flowers, it was Denise's wish to make donations to Cancer Centers of America, Pinehurst Hospice House or .

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.