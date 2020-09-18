DEPHANEY ROCKWELL BLUE

LIMBERTON — To be in Dephaney's presence most often brought laughter to the front as he delivered an electrifying smile with a grunt. He was very respectful to elders, exemplifying or living up to characteristics of a gentle giant.

The world changed when God purposely allowed "DEPHANEY ROCKWELL BLUE" to be born on a Wednesday, March 27, 1974, as the first and only son to Brenda McIver Blue and the late James Alton Blue AKA "ROCK." Dephaney experienced many challenges in this life and God, having the final say, deemed it appropriate for him to transition Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Born and raised in Lumberton, Dephaney attended the Public Schools of Robeson County, graduating from Lumberton Senior High School in 1992. He enjoyed the position of quarterback on the football field. Deph' was known by his sisters to play practical jokes, and he had no problem babysitting his two younger siblings. He and "his boys" would throw parties while his mom would be out on dates. He was a preppy dresser and had a sharp, unique style of his own. He was blessed to have a mom who took pride in sewing and design. His stratagem for working on cars was quite interesting, as well as his intrigue for motorcycles, and the thrill of dirt bike racing took him on an all-time high.

Rockwell's life involved the cultivation of many friendships along the way, with the extension of his education in fields that engrossed skill and knowledge, to name a few, including lawn grooming, solar system residential installations, and the craft of masonry and design. His love for music led him to dancing with his acquaintances to the beat of many songs they enjoyed. To his advantage, Deph's blessings continued with a mother who cherished the preparation of delicious meals with some of his favorites being fried rice and salmon patties, pecan pies and sock-it-to-me sour cream cakes.

Dephaney Rockwell Blue saw the seriousness of changing his lifestyle with the realization that he should live his life to live again. He accepted Christ in his life as his personal Savior, was baptized and joined Pleasant Meadow Missionary Baptist Church. Deph' desired soul prosperity and benefited from being in the presence of the Lord. Dephaney loved Jesus and his family.

As a high school student up to adulthood, intermittently, Dephaney and Becky "April" Howell maintained a union personally known to them, that led to the bond of matrimony on March 22, 2019. Prior to this union, lifelong connections had already developed as Master Malachi Howell connected with Deph' as a son would with a father, and Princess Dejiah Calhoun was his little "Fat Mama."

Dephaney Rockwell Blue remained the only son born to his parents until his demise. His father, James Alton Blue "ROCK," loved him very much, and proceeded him in death, as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents, some aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members.

He leaves to cherish so many memories his wife, Becky "April" Howell; his loving mother, Brenda McIver-Blue; his stepfather, Preston Fulmore; four sisters, Prestial Fulmore (niece Leliyah Talani Dew), Emerald Fulmore (niece Madison Fulmore), Tamika Bain, and LaMeeka Bain; a brother, Kelvin Donte McKeithan; a special cousin/friend/honorary aunt, Annette McIver Sinclair; and a longtime (35+ years) of tight, die-heart, respectful friendship with his cousin-brother, co-worker, Wendell McMillian AKA "Pokey"/"Big Country." In summary, he leaves a host, each special in their own rights, of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and so many others whose lives he touched! You know who you are!

