DEREK JAMES HARDIN

LUMBERTON — Mr. Derek James Hardin, 21, of 2363 Norment Road, Lumberton, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with the Rev. Jerry Lowery officiating. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his parents, Mr. Dearl Hardin of Lumberton and Mrs. Linda Phillips of Missouri; a sister, Adrienna Hardin of Lumberton; his paternal grandparents, James Vonnie and Lillian H. Hardin, both of Lumberton; maternal grandmother, Pauline Moore of Lumberton; an uncle, Dr. James Ray Hardin; an aunt, Jennifer Grant; and many other friends and family members.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.