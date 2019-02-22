DIANE ROBINS

LAUREL HILL — Mrs. Diane W. Robin was born on June 3, 1947, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Mr. Robert Williams and Mrs. Maggie Williams.

Diane accepted Christ and was baptized many years ago. Diane joined Bunches Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church, Laurel Hill, and was a faithful member under the pastoral care of her mother-in-law, the late Pastor Dorothy D. Robin. She later joined Disciples for Christ Ministry where she served as a faithful member and Sunday school leader under the pastoral care of her Aunt, the late Pastor Betty L. Alford. Mrs. Diane W. Robin was a committed and devoted church member who loved to praise and worship God.

Diane attended PS 175 Elementary School and 263 Junior High School, both in Brooklyn, N.Y. She graduated from Girl's High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. where she participated in the Glee Club as she loved to sing. Art was Diane's favorite class, as she was very talented in arts and crafts. This was also evident in the meticulous way that she decorated and maintained her home. Upon graduation, Diane pursed post-secondary studies in Nursing. Diane later became employed with the U.S. Postal Office in Manhattan, N.Y. In the late 1970s, Diane relocated to North Carolina, where she remained as she worked and raised her family. After she moved to North Carolina, Diane met and married Michael. Diane and Michael had a very special and loving marriage. If you saw one of them, you saw the other one as they loved to spend time together.

Diane leaves to cherish her precious memories, her husband of 28 years, Michael Robin; three children, Sharon Rene' Little of Rockingham, Stephanie Lynnel Watson of Rockingham, and Kraig Steven Watson of Memphis, Tenn. Diane will be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren, Alan Jermaine Little of Rockingham, Keonne Jalle' Little of Greensboro, Isaiah Watson, Symphony Watson, and Donovan Watson, all of Memphis, Tenn.; a special first cousin, Willie Mae Telesford of Brooklyn, N.Y.; three aunts, Minister Yvonne Hailey of Laurinburg, Ruby Davis of Hamlet, and Brenda Davis of Laurel Hill; three uncles, John T. Alford Jr., Wayne Pearson, and Willie Hailey, all of Laurinburg; and nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Robert Williams and Mrs. Maggie Williams; a son, Jermaine Donnell Watson; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Diane W. Robin will be held on Sunday at Laurel Hill First Baptist Church, 12360 McFarland Road, Laurel Hill. The viewing will be held at 2:30 p.m., with the homegoing service to follow at 3 p.m.

Immediately following the homegoing service, interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park, U.S. 401 Bypass, Laurinburg, N.C.