REIDSVILLE — Dianna Carter Lewis, of Reidsville, was born Nov. 2, 1929 in Leaksville (now Eden), Rockingham County, as the only child of Carrie Lee Carter (Patterson) and George William Carter, both of Rockingham County.

Dianna's mother later married Bernice Guy Smith, of Eden, who was a special presence in Dianna's life and in the lives of her family members. Dianna attended and graduated from Rockingham County High School, where she was a majorette and proudly wore a beautiful majorette uniform hand-sewn by her mother. After high school, Dianna attended and graduated from Wingate College (now Wingate University), in Wingate, N.C.

Dianna then traveled and worked in South Hill, Virginia; Baltimore, Maryland; and Lake George, New York before returning to Greensboro. While living and working in Greensboro, Dianna met and married John Julian Lewis, originally of Fairmont, on Feb. 27, 1955. The couple married at The First Baptist Church in Greensboro, and enjoyed a lovely wedding reception at the O'Henry Hotel in downtown Greensboro. Dianna and Julian later enjoyed celebrating both their 50th and 60th wedding anniversaries dining at the O'Henry Hotel as well. Dianna and Julian were inseparable through their 65 years of marriage.

Dianna and Julian have one daughter, Lee Lewis Leidy, of Elizabeth City, who is married to John David Leidy; and two grandchildren, Hannah Lee Leidy, and Julian Ross Leidy.

While living in Greensboro, Dianna, Julian and Lee attended and were members of Christ United Methodist Church. Dianna worked for 32 years with Pomona Pipe Products (later Pomona Corporation) in Greensboro, as the administrative assistant to James B. Millikan, the president of the company. Dianna subsequently worked with Millikan, Holderness, and Folds, of Greensboro, until she retired.

Dianna, Julian and Lee moved from Greensboro to Reidsville in 1971. They joined Woodmont United Methodist Church, where Dianna and Julian have remained members. Dianna and Julian were members of the Aldersgate Sunday School Class. Dianna often taught Sunday school and served in a United Methodist Women's Circle Club. She was a member of the Floral Garden Club of Reidsville and, through the years, Dianna served as president, vice president and secretary (at different times). Dianna and Julian enjoyed a Friday night supper group, composed of dear friends, who dined together on Friday evenings for more than 30 years. Dianna also enjoyed playing in several bridge clubs, reading and swimming at the YMCA in Greensboro. She loved dancing in her younger years and always enjoyed trips to the beach. As an avid fan of Wake Forest football, Dianna enjoyed attending football games. Notwithstanding this, she loved watching Duke basketball.

In November 2019, Dianna and Julian moved to The Village at Woods Edge, in Franklin, Virginia. The family is most grateful, and extends its many thanks, to all of the exceptional and compassionate caregivers at The Village at Woods Edge.

A private memorial service will be held. The family asks that Dianna be remembered through memorial donations to Woodmont United Methodist Church, 1926 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, N. C. 27320; The Village at Woods Edge, 1401 N. High St., Franklin, VA 23851; or The Village at Woods Edge Alzheimer's Association annual fundraiser, 1401 N. High St., Franklin, VA 23851.

