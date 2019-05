DICKIE LAMB CULBRATH

LUMBERTON — Ms. Dickie Lamb Culbreth, 54, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.

The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 3 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel, 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Burial will follow in the Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

The visitation will be held an hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel.