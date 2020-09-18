DONALD LEE ELLER

LUMBERTON — Mr. Donald Lee Eller (82nd Airborne Army veteran), 76, of Lumberton, was born Sept. 26, 1943, and was an honorary adopted son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Narson and Daisy Graham and family.

He departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Don is preceded in death by his brother, Walter Jr.; and only sister, Dorothy.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories and carry on his love, his loving wife, Helen; two children, Jimmy (Felicia), and Helen (Oral); six grandchildren, Brittany, Niyah, Alexandria, Tommy, Christina and Jonathan; 10 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Charlie (Brenda).

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton, with Rev. Jerry McNeill officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Riverside Independent Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton prior to the funeral service.