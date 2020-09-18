1/1
DONALD LEE ELLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DONALD LEE ELLER

LUMBERTON — Mr. Donald Lee Eller (82nd Airborne Army veteran), 76, of Lumberton, was born Sept. 26, 1943, and was an honorary adopted son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Narson and Daisy Graham and family.

He departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Don is preceded in death by his brother, Walter Jr.; and only sister, Dorothy.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories and carry on his love, his loving wife, Helen; two children, Jimmy (Felicia), and Helen (Oral); six grandchildren, Brittany, Niyah, Alexandria, Tommy, Christina and Jonathan; 10 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Charlie (Brenda).

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton, with Rev. Jerry McNeill officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Riverside Independent Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton prior to the funeral service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC 28360
(910) 671-6886
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved