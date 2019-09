DONALD LOVE

LUMBERTON — Mr. Donald Love, 62, of Lumberton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Autumn Care of Fayetteville.

The funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton. Interment with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake.

The family will receive friends at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton Friday evening from 5 to 6 p.m.