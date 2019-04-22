DONALD RAE DURDEN

ST. PAULS — Donald Rae Durden, 60, of St. Pauls, died Monday, April 22, 2019.

He was born in Robeson County on March 27, 1959, to the late Franklin Delano and Carolyn Dean Durden.

In addition to his parents, Franklin and Carolyn Durden, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Hilburn Durden. He leaves behind a son, Daniel Durden and his fiancé, Terresa Brimhall; two grandchildren, Lexi and Tyler Perry; three brothers, Ronald, Richard and Michael Durden; three sisters, Frances Durden Baxley, Beverly Durden Collins and Melanie Durden; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls with a funeral service scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m., also, at McNeill Mackie Funeral Home with the Rev. David Hodge officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.