DONALD RAY BROOKS

MAXTON — Donald Ray Brooks, 77, of Jane Road in Maxton, died Nov. 11, 2019, at home.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Light House Church. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Light House Church.

