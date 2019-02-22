DONALD RAY STRICKLAND

MAXTON — Mr. Donald Ray Strickland, 77, of Maxton, was born Feb.25, 1941, to the late Mr. Timothy and Mrs. Ruthie Strickland, and departed this life Feb. 19, 2019, at Morrison Manor in Scotland County.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Truman Strickland and Timothy Strickland Jr.; and two grandsons, Dustin Alan Ramsay and Isaac Strickland.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Mrs. Carolyn Strickland of the home; his sons, Rodney (Tina) Strickland of Wilmington, Welby Strickland of Charlotte, Chancellor (Angie) Strickland of Rowland, and Jhonathan (Heather) Strickland of Southport; his daughters, Jo Ellen (Joseph) Jones of Lumberton, Robyn S. Ramsay (David Locklear) of Pembroke, and Rae Don (Jonathan) Hardin of Maxton; his brothers, Verlin (Bonnie) Strickland, Ronald (Sandra) Strickland, and Gerald (Brenda) Strickland; his sisters, Sue Ann (Rabon) Maynor, Linda (Chester) Tyler, Janice (Stan) Grady, and Marie (Fredrick) Moore; his grandchildren, Ashley Strickland, Shannon Strickland, O'Ryan Strickland, Brandon Strickland, Corey Lowery, Caitlyn Strickland, Jayden Strickland, Aiyana Strickland, Blake Strickland, Joni Hardin, Kennedy Strickland, and John Luke Hardin; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was a role model to many adopted community children and host of relatives and friends.

Before his sickness he enjoyed Driving Log Trucks, Working in the Garden, and watching Nascar Races. He was a faithful member of New Prospect Holiness Methodist Church.

The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 3 p.m. at New Prospect Church. The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Thompson's Funeral Home.