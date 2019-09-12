Donald Ray "Duck" Tubbs Jr.

Guest Book
  • " My sympathy to the family of Duck, one good looking young..."
    - Cinder Graham
Service Information
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC
28360
(910)-671-6886
Obituary
Send Flowers

DONALD RAY "DUCK" TUBBS JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Donald Ray "Duck" Tubbs Jr. was born Nov. 24, 1990, in Lumberton. He ended his journey here on earth Sept. 11, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

He was a son, father, brother and a great friend to many. "Duck" will continue to live through so many.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Geraldine Locklear; and his paternal grandfather, Virgil Don Tubbs.

"Duck" is survived by his daughter, Halei'ana Tubbs of Rowland; his mother, Kecia Tubbs of Lumberton; his father and his wife, Donald and Angela Tubbs of Walstonburg; a sister, Kayla Tubbs of Lumberton; his brothers, Phillip Tubbs (Brittany), Steven Tubbs (Roxy), Brandon Dial (Santana), Randal Dial (Julia), and Austin Revels, all of Lumberton; his grandparents, Lena and Bill Carter of Lumberton, and Dane Locklear of Rowland; a companion, Cristin Langley of Latta; 13 nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at West End Baptist Church with Rev. Sterling Chavis and Rev. Jimmy Tubbs officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at West End Baptist Church, 504 West Drive, Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.
Published in The Robesonian from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.