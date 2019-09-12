DONALD RAY "DUCK" TUBBS JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Donald Ray "Duck" Tubbs Jr. was born Nov. 24, 1990, in Lumberton. He ended his journey here on earth Sept. 11, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

He was a son, father, brother and a great friend to many. "Duck" will continue to live through so many.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Geraldine Locklear; and his paternal grandfather, Virgil Don Tubbs.

"Duck" is survived by his daughter, Halei'ana Tubbs of Rowland; his mother, Kecia Tubbs of Lumberton; his father and his wife, Donald and Angela Tubbs of Walstonburg; a sister, Kayla Tubbs of Lumberton; his brothers, Phillip Tubbs (Brittany), Steven Tubbs (Roxy), Brandon Dial (Santana), Randal Dial (Julia), and Austin Revels, all of Lumberton; his grandparents, Lena and Bill Carter of Lumberton, and Dane Locklear of Rowland; a companion, Cristin Langley of Latta; 13 nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at West End Baptist Church with Rev. Sterling Chavis and Rev. Jimmy Tubbs officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at West End Baptist Church, 504 West Drive, Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.