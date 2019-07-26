DONALD TERRY LOWRY

ROWLAND — Mr. Donald Terry Lowry, 70, of 195 Donald Terry Road, Rowland (Pembroke), was born May 25, 1949.

He departed this life on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Archie Lowry and Katie Lee Sampson Lowry.

The funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Elrod Baptist Church. Burial will be held in the church's cemetery. The visitation will be prior to the service from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Mr. Lowry leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Mrs. Diane Jacobs Lowry of Pembroke; five daughters, Mrs. Monica Graham (Heath), Mrs. Dawn Maynor (Harvey), Ms. Kimberly Jacobs and Ms. Ana Jacobs, all of Pembroke, and Ms. Stacie Green of Fayetteville; a son, Mr. John Jacobs (Lena) of Lumberton; 14 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; six sisters, Mrs. Katherine Walker, and Mrs. Brenda Carter of Tennessee, Mrs. Sarah Jacobs of Pembroke, Mrs. Mary Lowry of Shallotte, Mrs. Suzanne Lowry of Charlotte, and Mrs. Carol Peace of Florida; five brothers, Joseph Archie Lowery, Julius Lowry, David Lowry, Jonathan Lowry, all of Pembroke, and Kenneth Lowry of Pennsylvania; and a host of relatives and friends

Mr. Lowry accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and attended Elrod Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. His passions, other than serving Christ, included fishing, hunting and camping. He loved to watch things grow and shared the fruits of his labor to others in sweet corn, watermelons and grapes.