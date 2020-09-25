DONALD WADE BULLARD

PEMBROKE — Donald Wade Bullard, 75, of Pembroke, went to meet his Heavenly Father and reunite with his awaiting loved ones on Sept. 23, 2020.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Belton and Lucinda Locklear Bullard; his sister, Dorothy Bullard; his brother, Samuel Bullard; his brother Doug Bullard; his sister, Sylvia Bullard; his sister, Calpurnia Revels; and a very special aunt and uncle, Maude and Leonard Locklear.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 50 years, Linda Lowery Bullard; his sons, Donald "Chan" Bullard (Annette) of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Gregory Bullard (Jessica) of Lumberton, and Barry "Nick" Bullard (Holly) of Fuquay-Varina; his daughter, Donna Bullard Locklear (Brian) of Pembroke; seven handsome grandsons, Ian Bullard, Justin Bullard, Ethan Bullard, Nakoma Scott, Bridon Locklear, Aaron Bullard and Wyatt Bullard; four beautiful granddaughters, Claire Bullard, Izabella Bullard, Naylin Bullard and Anna Bullard; a cherished sister, Roberta Bullard Brown(Jerry); a very special goddaughter, Sage Lowery; two special sister-in-laws, Mary Bullard Mashburn and Yvonne Bullard; and a host of dear nephews, nieces, family, and friends.

Donald was born on Dec. 2, 1944, to Belton and Lucinda Bullard in Robeson County. While in the sixth grade, his family moved to Lee County, where he and his siblings were the first Native Americans to integrate into all-white schools. He worked hard on the family farm, picking cotton and cropping tobacco, and went on to graduate high school and Methodist University. He was a proud alumnus of the University of Florida School of Law where he received his Juris Doctorate in 1974.

Donald practiced law in Robeson County and surrounding areas for nearly 40 years. It is a consensus among his colleagues that he was one of the most accomplished and skilled trial attorneys Robeson County has ever had. Donald selflessly devoted time to the Jaycees and served as PTA president of Pembroke Elementary school. He was a lifelong member of New Prospect Holiness Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School and served on the board for many years. He also dedicated his time serving as treasurer for the Lumber River Conference of Holiness Methodist Churches.

As a young adult it would not be unusual to find Donald behind a good pointer waiting for a covey of quail to flush, duck hunting, cutting firewood and participating in a time-honored tradition of a hog killing. His interests were varied and included listening to and attending NASCAR races, NHRA drag racing, watching baseball, reading, studying his Sunday School lesson, traveling, gardening and working in his yard and building beautiful bird houses. Donald lived a rich and full life, but of all things, he will be remembered most as a man of faith and family who loved his wife Linda and loved to have his family by his side.

The family welcomes flowers or a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in the memory of Donald Bullard.

The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at New Prospect Holiness Methodist Church in Pembroke. Due to COVID-19, his funeral will be limited to family only. However, the public is welcome to attend his graveside service in the adjoining cemetery. This will take place immediately after the funeral. We are asking that masks be worn, and we believe there is ample room to allow for social distancing.

