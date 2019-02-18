DONALD WAYNE STEPHENS

LEXINGTON — Donald Wayne Stephens, 76, died Feb. 16, 2019, following an extended illness.

He obtained a business degree from East Carolina University and retired from Lexington Health Department after 30 years.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Libby; two children, Brooke of California, and Mary Allison of High Point; two grandchildren, Arizona of Atlanta, and Triston of the home; and a sister, Gail Watkins of Chapel Hill.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Worth and Alene Stephens; and a sister, Ann McKee.

A memorial service will be held at Mt. Tabor United Church of Christ off Holly Grove Road, Lexington, Thursday, at 11 a.m. Visitation to follow at the church.