DONNA GLENN TAYLOR BUTLERFAYETTEVILLE — Donna Glenn Taylor Butler, 77, of Fayetteville, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Taylor and Iris Woodburn Taylor; and a brother, Clay Taylor. She leaves behind two sons, Michael H. Butler Jr. (Marchelle "Cricket") of Hartsville, South Carolina, and Sean K. Butler (Tabitha) of Bladenboro; three brothers, Ernest Taylor Jr. of Dublin, Phillip Taylor of Lumberton, and Rudy Taylor, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and special friends, Linda and Billy Krieger. Donna was a loving and talented lady. She cherished her family and her church. Her hobbies were reading, drawing, painting and cake decorating. Donna also enjoyed decorating for the holidays and traveling. She will be greatly missed. A private graveside service will be held by the family.



