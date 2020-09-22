1/1
Doreen (Hunt) Sampson
DOREEN HUNT SAMPSON

ROWLAND — Mrs. Doreen Hunt Sampson, 72, of 3211 Biggs Road, was born Dec. 20, 1947. She departed her life on Sept. 20, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

She was a devoted, loving wife, mother, and a wonderful grandmother and a friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is preceded in death by her sons, Jimmy Canady and James Mickey Canady; her mother, Bernice Hunt; and father, Vernie Hunt.

She leaves behind her devoted and loving husband of 47 years, Donald M. Sampson. She leaves behind to cherish her memories a daughter, Loretta Canady (Jay Jay); two sisters, Regina Hunt (Ronnie), and Kathy Mitchell; two brothers, Clayton Hunt (Linda), and Carlos Canady (Topeka); grandchildren, LaToya M. Dimery (Dakota), Luke M. Canady, LaTrista C. Canady, Troskie C. Canady, Carla D. Canady, Aaron O'Briant, Kina Canady, Kylon Canady, and Grant Hunt; great-grandchildren, Payton, Jacob, Ella, Brooklyn, Bayleigh, Nixon and Mya; special friends, Buddy and Sally Locklear, Sarah Cummings, and Karen Chavis; and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton. Burial will follow in Robeson Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC 28360
(910) 671-6886
