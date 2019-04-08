DORIS NORTON

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Doris Norton, 75, of Lumberton, was born on April 4, 1944, to the late Mr. Claudie Sr. and Mrs. Hattie Maynor in Dunn, N.C. She entered into her heavenly home on April 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Doris was united in holy matrimony on Aug. 1, 1964, to Pastor Cleo Norton. To their union, four children were born. Doris was a devoted servant of Faith Fellowship Holiness Church, where she served as the church pastor's wife, secretary and church mother. She was retired from Converse manufacturing.

Along with her parents, Doris was preceded in death by three sisters, Mrs. Ethel Lovette, Mrs. Josephine Jacobs, and Mrs. Alene Burnett; two brothers, Mr. Claudie Maynor Jr., and Mr. Frankie Maynor; a son-in-law, James Perry Oxendine; and a granddaughter, Harmony Locklear.

Doris leaves to cherish her legacy and memories her loving husband of 54 years, Pastor Cleo Norton; two sons, Mr. Frederick Cleo Norton and wife, Janine, and Elder Michael Norton and wife, Catasha; two daughters, Cassandra Faye Oxendine,and Elizabeth Danielle Seymour (Emery), all of Lumberton; a sister, Elouise Morgan (Glenn); two brothers, Bobby Maynor, and Johnny Maynor (Louise); 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; as well as a host of relatives and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Timmy Hunt, Matthew Jones and Jeffery Blue officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.