DORIS THERESA HINSON-HUGHES

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. — Doris Theresa Hinson-Hughes, known as "Tincy," 80, of Hamtramck, Mich., formerly of Lumberton, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

She was born in Robeson County on Sept. 12, 1939.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vollie Lee Hinson; a brother, Robert Lee Hinson; a sister, Juanita Dorcas Hinson; and a son, Ronald Allen Fields.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Hughes-Piotrowski (David), and Burton Lafoy Hughes; five grandchildren, Brandy Fields (Jason Burns), Ronald Fields Jr. (Britany), Christine Meadows, Michael Fields (Sara), and Justin Piotrowski; eight great-grandchildren, Robert Pylak, Alexia Fields, Brayden Fields, Brynn Fields, Tyler Kers, Jasmine Hitch, Jason Burns Jr., and Anthony Burns; two special nieces with whom she had a special bond, Brenda Hinson-Norris, and Bobby Jean Rabon-Black; and a host of nieces and nephews, too many to list, whom she loved all so dearly.

Tincy loved and adored her family very much. She loved taking care of her children and grandchildren, whom she helped raise. She was a big fan of Elvis Presley and loved his music. She also was a huge fan of the Detroit Tigers.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

The family will also receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Joe Bounds officiating. Burial will follow at New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton.

