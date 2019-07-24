DOROTHY ANOLA "DOTTIE" RUDDLE

LUMBERTON — Dorothy Anola "Dottie" Ruddle, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, July 23, 2019, at Wesley Pines Retirement Community in Lumberton.

Dottie was born on March 25, 1926, to the late Curtis Speight Ruddle Sr. and Anola Thweatt Ruddle. She was a member of Chestnut Street United Methodist Church in Lumberton and a devoted Christian, who loved the Lord and loved her family with all her heart.

Dorothy is survived by her sister, Barbara Ruddle Carr and husband, Dr. Henry Carr of Clinton; sister-in-law, Margaret Hobensack Ruddle of Southern Pines; nieces, Susan Ruddle Whitehurst and husband, Jim, of Rocky Point, Ann Ruddle White and husband, David, of Southern Pines and Meda Carr Piner and husband, Andy, of Greenville; and nephews, Jerry Curtis Ruddle and wife, Nancy, of Carversville, Pa., Henry James Carr III and wife, Becky, of Clinton, William Curtis Carr and wife, Nancy, of Clinton, David Ruddle Carr and wife, Kathy, of Winston-Salem and Robert Spell Carr and wife, Wendy, of Clinton. Aunt Dot had a multitude of great-nieces and great-nephews who she loved so dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Curtis Speight Ruddle Jr.

A funeral service will be held at Royal-Hall Funeral Home on Friday at noon with Rev. T.R. Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 11:30 a.m., at the funeral home. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to First United Methodist Church, 208 Sampson St., Clinton, N.C, 28328; or to the Employee Fund of Wesley Pines Retirement Community, 1000 Wesley Pines Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ruddle and Carr families.