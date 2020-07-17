1/1
DOROTHY HAMMOND HUNT
DOROTHY HAMMOND HUNT

FAIRMONT — Mrs. Dorothy Hammond Hunt, 91, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her residence in Fairmont,.

Mrs. Hunt was born on Sept. 1, 1928, in Robeson County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Hammond and Lou Chavis; her husband, J.W. Hunt; a son, Jimmy Martin Hunt Sr.; a son-in-law, Larry Barnes; a great-grandson, Tyler Barnes; four brothers; and four sisters.

She is survived by a son, Gregory Hunt (Katherine) of Fairmont; five daughters, Pamela H. Britt (Richard) of Holden Beach, Becky H. Barnes of Fairmont, Bobbie H. Oxendine (Roger) and Teresa H. Mitchell (Darrel), both of Rowland, and Daphne H. Wynn (Jeff) of Lumberton; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Howard Jacobs and Pastor Crafton Chavis.



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
